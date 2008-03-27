The L.A. Times Apologizes to Diddy

I normally don't have too much nice to say about the Smoking Gun, the online investigative reporting source that mostly just prints embarassing mugshots and harasses the usual celebrity whipping boys, but the site's article yesterday on how a jailed con man tricked the Los Angeles Times into implicating Sean "Diddy" Combs in Tupac Shakur's shooting is a stunning piece of Internet journalism. Today the Times apologized to Diddy.

It's an embarassing blow for the publication. One gets the sense that if the Times had spent as much time researching their indictment of Combs as the Smoking Gun did refuting the resulting article, this wouldn't have happened in the first place.