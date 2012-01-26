And The Latest Marcus Amphitheater Headliner Is... Zac Brown

Remember when the Black Keys headlined the Marcus Amphitheater last summer and everybody was shocked<em>shocked</em>that the little old Black Keys were playing such a big venue? Well, today the festival announced its third 2012 Marcus Amphitheater headliner for 2012, and it\'s one that I suspect a lot of casual observers will find even more perplexing: the Zac Brown Band. For the benefit of readers who don\'t know who that is, I\'ll just link directly to <a href=\"http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Zac_Brown\">Brown\'s Wikipedia page</a>, but the long and short of it is he\'s a country singer/Southern rocker with a lot of cache in the jam scene, hence his fervent live following. His audience only really exploded, though, after he signed to Atlantic in 2008. His band topped the country charts with a rerecorded version of their 2003 song "Chicken Fried," and they\'ve been a regular presence on those charts ever since.<br /><br />The band plays the venue on Thursday, July 5 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Saturday at 10 a.m.<br /><br /><br />