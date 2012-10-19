There's a Legend of Zelda Symphony, and It's Coming to the Riverside

Composer Koji Kondo couldn't have known he was creating a masterpiece when he wrote the theme to the 1986 Nintendo game The Legend of Zelda —by his account, he wrote it in one day after learning the music he had wanted to use was unavailable. Nonetheless, his score went on to become the best regarded in video-game history, setting a high standard that has carried through most subsequent soundtracks in the Zelda franchise. Given the caliber of the franchise's music, and the nostalgia for all things '80s youth-related, it shouldn't be too surprising that there's now a symphony touring behind the music of Zelda . It's called Symphony of the Goddesses, and it'll perform at the Riverside Theater on Saturday, Jan. 26, the venue announced today. The four-movement symphony will perform along with a "cinematic visual presentation" using imagery from the games.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 26 at noon. Ticket price information has not yet been announced.