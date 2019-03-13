Lionel Richie Will Headline Summerfest with Michael McDonald

Summerfest's latest American Family Insurance Amphitheater headliner is a musician the festival hasn't hosted in a long time: Soul singer Lionel Richie will headline the festival on Tuesday, July 2, with opener Michael McDonald, of "Takin' It To The Streets" fame. That is one smooth bill.

The concert will be Richie's first time ever playing Summerfest as a solo artist, and his first time performing at the festival since 1982, when he performed as part of The Commodores. He's currently a judge on ABC's "American Idol" revival. We'll be honest: We had no idea Richie was still an amphitheater-sized concert draw, but the world seems a little brighter since we learned this news.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, March 22, at noon and include admission to Summerfest.