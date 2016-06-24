The Living Statues Turn Down Your Love on Their Latest Single

× Expand Photo credit: Chris Lotten Photography

The Living Statues are one of the most consistent singles bands in the Milwaukee rock scene right now. Each and every one of their singles has been an absolute ripper, and their latest is no exception. "I Never Asked" is another howling earworm built around a leather-jacketed guitar riff and what might be the catchiest bass line the group has ever laid down. There's a good chance we'll be hearing this one all summer.

You can stream the track below, and catch The Living Statues at Summerfest on Saturday, July 2 at the Uline Warehouse stage at 8 p.m. They'll be playing before Mayer Hawthorne.