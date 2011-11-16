Local Music Wrap-Up: Choir Fight, Faux Fir, Slow Walker, Jimmy at the Prom

Choir Fight\'s gorgeous cover of Death Cab For Cutie\'s \"Brothers On A Hotel Bed\" has been a staple of the local jazz sextet\'s live shows for a while now. Now the group has released a studio recording of the song as part of its new Kiwi Sadness EP. The two-track release, posted for free streaming and download on Bandcamp, also includes readings of a couple of Miles Davis standards, \"In a Silent Way\" and \"It\'s About that Time.\" Choir Fight shares a show with The Soul Trio this Saturday, Nov. 19, at Mad Planet.

Faux Fir\'s 2010 self-titled EP, an infectious six tracks of buoyant synth-pop and off-kilter disco grooves, gets the remix treatment from locals including Made of Oak, adoptahighway and The Glamour on the group\'s latest release, Second Pass. It\'s available for free streaming and pay-what-you-like download on Bandcamp.

Heidi Spencer, Chris DeMay, Joe Crockett, Hayward Williams and Justin Rolbeicki are among the 15 local musicians who will be performing at Linneman\'s Riverwest Inn this weekend as part of a two-day benefit for the Milwaukee Women\'s Center. Visit this Facebook page for more information.

The A.V. Club talked with the guys from Seizure Chicken about the lineup at this weekend\'s Seizure Chicken Fall Festival at the Cactus Club, a two-day lineup of some of the city\'s most exciting unsigned bands.

Over on its Sonic Diet blog, WMSE flags a damn catchy song by the Milwaukee garage-rock quartet Slow Walker, and the band\'s full-length, Good For Business, offers 10 more of them. Catch the group when they play Riverwest Fest on Dec. 17 at the Riverwest Public House.

Disciples of the harder-edged alternative rock of the early \'90s, local rockers Jimmy at the Prom have debuted an angsty, partially animated video for the song \"Made of Wax\" from their self-titled debut album. The band plays Club Garibaldi on Dec. 2 with We Are Your Father and The Danglers.

And WiscoJazz at the Highbury Pub, one of the city\'s longest running weekly DJ spins, is coming to an end in three weeks. I talked with event founder Luke Balzrina about how he transformed a Bay View soccer bar into one of the city\'s unlikeliest dance parties.