Local Music Wrap-Up: Collections of Colonies of Bees

The Milwaukee post-rock band Collections of Colonies of Bees will release their sixth album, Giving, on Aug. 2, the band announced this week. It will be their first album for the label Hometapes, where they join a roster that includes All Tiny Creatures, Bear in Heaven and Megafaun, and their last album with drummer Jon Mueller. Pitchfork has posted the album's cover art and four-song track list. Video of the album's rousing opening track, "Lawn," which suggests a leaner, more direct direction for the group, is posted below:

×

Following the precedent set by every Milwaukee noise-rock band that has broken up after less than a year together, Death Dream is calling it quits after one last show at the Cactus Club on July 23.

Local horror-punks Drugs Dragons performed on WMSE's "Local/Live" program on Tuesday night. The show is available for download at the wmse.org archives.

Kevin Mueller offers a preview of tonight's Miltown Beat Down finals.

The A.V. Club Milwaukee takes an in-depth look at the Milwaukee-based label Utech Records' marathon showcase show at the Cactus Club tomorrow night.

And will Keith Urban bring Nicole Kidman to Milwaukee? Tapmilwaukee.com goes there.