Local Music Wrap-Up: All Messed Up, Duchie Rodgers, Ray Nitti

High Frequency Media, the Milwaukee video production company that has been capturing some fantastic live footage of local bands over the last couple years, this week released a new documentary/concert film online. All Messed Up details the sometimes unlikely pairings of 30 Milwaukee and Madison musicians whose names were drawn from a hat last fall to form nine bands. Each band was given a couple months to prepare a short set of new material for a show in Riverwest. You can watch it here.

Milwaukee soul singer and guitarist Willie "Duchie" Rodgers passed away earlier this month. Jamie Lee Rake looks back at his long career, pointing out where you can find some of Rodgers' recordings online (for as prolific of a live performer as Rodgers was, sadly he didn't leave behind much of a recorded legacy). This terrific early relic from Rodgers' band Black Earth Plus is one of a handful of his songs available on YouTube:

Milwaukee rapper Signif has been living in New York long enough that she's probably considered more of a New York rapper at this point, but as long as she keeps putting out fine releases I'll keep linking to them. Her latest, available on her Bandcamp site, is Significant Wizdom.

Closer to home, Milwaukee rapper Ray Nitti has released a video for his single "Alone."

And over at AV Club Milwaukee, DJ Hostettler wrote a great recap/think piece about ­this year's WAMI Awards.

