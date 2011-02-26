Local Music Wrap-Up: Trent Fox and the Tenants, Jon Frost, Pezzettino

Lest there be any doubt about their Packers pride, the Milwaukee garage-pop quartet Trent Fox and the Tenants has pressed the first 100 copies of its incorrigibly catchy debut 7-inch, "Mess Around," on green and yellow vinyl. Produced by Justin Perkins, who between his work for Jaill, The Goodnight Loving and The Midwest beat has become the go-to hand for this kind of bubblegum garage, the 7-inch is the fourth release for Madison's Kind Turkey records. It gets its local release tonight at a 9:30 p.m. show at Frank's Power Plant that Trent Fox and the Tenants will share with the Madison garage-pop duo The Hussy.

­* Milwaukee singer/rapper Jon Frost has teased his upcoming covers album, The Many Moods of Jon Frost, The Karaoke Collection, with a version of Bob Dylan's "Like a Rolling Stone" that keeps the original's groove but adds Frost's hearty, Tom Jones bellow and a rap verse.

* Singer-songwriter Pezzettino weighs in on Wisconsin's ongoing labor battle from New York with the video for her song "Cold Hard Chick." That cat at the end of the video is all about the paper.

* And organizers have high hopes for Saturday's Eastside Jazzfest at the Todd Wehr Conference Center.