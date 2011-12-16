Local Music Wrap-Up: WMSE, The Fatty Acids, Gina Barrington

<strong>WMSE</strong>\'s <a href=\"http://www.kickstarter.com/projects/wmse/keep-live-music-on-wmse\">Kickstarter campaign</a> to rebuild its aging studio has entered its final week. The station has until Dec. 22 to raise the final $4,500 of its $30,000 goal, so if you haven\'t donated yet, now is the time. To help the station make that final push, more than a dozen local musicians will perform at a benefit at Tonic Tavern on Sunday, Dec. 18 (you can find the lineup <a href=\"http://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?story_fbid=198774743540206&id=198587173558963\">here</a>). Cover is just $5.<br /><br />Eccentric local rockers <strong>The Fatty Acids</strong> are doing their part to contribute to that cause, too. They\'ve posted the WMSE session they recorded Wednesday to <a href=\"http://thefattyacids.bandcamp.com/releases\">Bandcamp</a>, where they\'re selling it for donations of $1 or more, all of which will go to the station.<br /><br />A Milwaukee chanteuse with a throwback sound and an airy, enchanting voice, <strong>Gina Barrington</strong> this week released her first 7-inch single, "Cupid"/"Don\'t Pull My Trigger," two exercises in James-Bond-theme sheik. This is a suddenly timely sound, thanks to the rise of Internet hot button Lana Del Rey, but unlike that singer, Barrington is more human being than walking meme. She\'ll celebrate the songs, which are <a href=\"http://open.spotify.com/artist/2uXz01duBTlCGXTjpKXqNV\">streaming on Spotify</a> and available for purchase on iTunes, with a <a href=\"http://www.facebook.com/events/259845667403807/\">release party and video premiere</a> Saturday night at Blackbird.<br /><br />Elsewhere, Seizure Chicken flags the <a href=\"http://www.seizurechicken.com/2011/12/download-a-new-sat-nite-duets-single-way-behind-my-age-group/\">new <strong>Sat. Nite Duets</strong> single</a>, "Way Behind My Age Group," which is everything you want it to be.<br /><br />New York by way of Milwaukee MC <strong>Signif </strong>freestyles as she takes a ride around New York City for the <a href=\"http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xe-Bc4LJSmM&feature=youtu.be\">latest episode</a> of the online series "Spittin in Da Whip."<br /><br />The Turner Hall Ballroom <a href=\"http://www.pabsttheater.org/show/pablove2012\">announced the lineup</a> for next month\'s third annual Pablove Benefit Concert; Butch Walker headlines.<br /><br />And OnMilwaukee.com <a href=\"http://www.onmilwaukee.com/music/articles/elosoisback.html\">speaks with</a> one of the bands featured on that lineup, the reunited indie-rock band <strong>El Oso</strong>, in advance of their gig Saturday night at the Cactus Club opening for Maritime.<br />