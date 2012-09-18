Lorn's "Weigh Me Down" Gets an EP, Video

Milwaukee producer Lorn released one of the most exhilarating electronic records of the year this summer with his debut for Ninja Tune, Ask The Dusk , a chilly goth/hip-hop/grime hybrid that, for all its creepiness, stands as his most accessible work yet. Today one of the album's most sublimely sinister standouts gets the singles treatment, as Ninja Tune puts out the "Weigh Me Down" EP, featuring five versions of the track—including remixes from Illum Sphere, Mike Slott and Mono/Poly—along with a remix of "Diamond" from Chicago's Dolor.

Stream the 8-bit-inspired, slaughterhouse-themed video for the EP's title track below.