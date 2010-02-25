Madison Takes Wilco Hero Worship to New Extremes

×

Apparently Milwaukee isn't the only Midwestern city with a schoolgirl crush on Wilco. From a blog post from The Cap Times in Madison, where the band performed this weekend:

After receiving some admonishment from the rock band Wilco at their sold-out concert at the Overture Center last week, one City Council member is setting the record straight on the city's fondness for the frequent musical visitors by declaring them honorary citizens of this fine city. "Last night, the mayor of Duluth made us an honorary Duluth band," Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy informed concert attendees on Saturday. "And we've only played there twice. How many times have we played Madison? A lot. No key to the city, no certificate, nothing." Not to be outdone by Duluth of all places, Ald. Satya Rhodes-Conway quickly drafted up a resolution over the weekend that will be introduced within a few hours at the City Council meeting. After introduction, it will likely be brought back for a vote at the next council meeting on March 2.

The post contains the full text of the resolution, which is sponsored by none other than the city's mayor, Dave Cieslewicz.

To say the least, it's been interesting watching Wilco's transformation over the past decade from cult alt-country band to Walking Gods Among Humans.