MC Lyte, Tony! Toni! Toné! and Bobby Rush Will Headline Black Arts Fest MKE

Filling the void left behind by the African World Festival, which hosted its last event at the Summerfest grounds in 2013, this year Summerfest announced a new African American arts festival on its grounds called Black Arts Fest MKE. Scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 4, the event promises "a range of entertainment reflective of different genres made popular by African American artists—R&B, Gospel, Blues, Motown and more," and today the festival unveiled its headliners: 84-year-old blues legend Bobby Rush, the pioneering R&B trio Tony! Toni! Toné!, and hip-hop legend MC Lyte.

Here's the schedule for the festival's Miller Lite Oasis stage; more performers will be announced later.

6 p.m. Bobby Rush

8 p.m. Tony! Toni! Toné!

10 p.m. MC Lyte

For more details on the festival and tickets, visit blackartsfestmke.com. Enjoy some music from the headliners below.