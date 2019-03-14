Melissa Etheridge and Fitz and the Tantrums Are Wisconsin State Fair's Latest Headliners

Wisconsin State Fair's Main Stage headliner calendar is filling in. Today the fair announced two more Main Stage headliners: indie-rockers Fitz and the Tantrums on Friday, Aug. 2 at 7:30 p.m., and rocker Melissa Etheridge on the fair's closing night, Sunday, Aug. 11 at 6 p.m.

Seating for both shows is reserved, with tickets priced at $39 and $29. Tickets for both shows go on sale Friday, March 22m at 9 a.m. at WiStateFair.com and the State Fair ticket office, and like all Main Stage tickets include admission to the fair when purchased prior to entering the park.

This year's fair runs Thursday, Aug. 1, through Sunday, Aug. 11. For the complete list of headliners, visit the State Fair's website.