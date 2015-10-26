They Might Be Giants Will Play Turner Hall in March

× Expand Photo credit: Shervin Lainez

The fact that They Might Be Giants began recording children’s albums last decade didn’t come as much of a surprise to many of the long-running alternative group’s fans. After all, some of those fans were introduced to the band through the afternoon cartoon “Tiny Toon Adventures,” which created kid-friendly videos for the band’s smack-happy songs “Istanbul (Not Constantinople)” and “Particle Man,” and many of the group’s songs have a goofy, kid-friendly sense of whimsy. Now the band is reaching a new generation of children with their recent work. On Nov. 27, they'll release their latest family album, Why? , which touches on marriage equality and diversity, and today they released the first single from that album, a quirky track called "Or So I Have Read" that you can stream below.

They've also announced a tour, which will return them to Milwaukee on Saturday, March 19 at the Turner Hall Ballroom. General admission tickets are $27.50 and go on sale Friday, Oct. 30 at noon.