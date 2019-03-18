Milwaukee Irish Fest Announces 2019 Headliners

×
Each year Milwaukee Irish Fest delivers one of the biggest entertainment lineups of any of the city's ethnic festivals, drawing in hundreds of musicians and dancers from around the world. The festival returns Aug. 15-18, and today announced some of the headliners it has lined up, including plenty of returning favorites.
Those names include:
- We Banjo 3
- The Whileaways
- BackWest
- Padraig Stevens and Leo Moran
- The Kane Sisters
- Red Hot Chilli Pipers
- Gaelic Storm
- Hermitage Green
- Seo Linn
Additionally, 2019's Milwaukee Irish Fest will also feature some first time performers, among them:
- Realta
- Emma Langford
- Boxing Banjo
- Rum Ragged
The festival's most updated lineup is available at Milwaukee Irish Fest's website.