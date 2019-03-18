Milwaukee Irish Fest Announces 2019 Headliners

Each year Milwaukee Irish Fest delivers one of the biggest entertainment lineups of any of the city's ethnic festivals, drawing in hundreds of musicians and dancers from around the world. The festival returns Aug. 15-18, and today announced some of the headliners it has lined up, including plenty of returning favorites.

Those names include:

We Banjo 3

The Whileaways

BackWest

Padraig Stevens and Leo Moran

The Kane Sisters

Red Hot Chilli Pipers

Gaelic Storm

Hermitage Green

Seo Linn

Additionally, 2019's Milwaukee Irish Fest will also feature some first time performers, among them:

Realta

Emma Langford

Boxing Banjo

Rum Ragged

The festival's most updated lineup is available at Milwaukee Irish Fest's website.