New Kids on the Block to Bring Double Entendres to the Marcus Amphitheater

In another testament to how deep the well of '90s nostalgia runs, the O.G. boy band New Kids of the Block have staged a massively successful comeback in recent years, playing arenas on a series of very profitable tours. For their latest stint on the road, they're joined by fellow man-boy bands 98 Degrees and Boyz II Men for a traveling bill they've winkingly dubbed "The Package Tour." And as a Valentine's gift to sexually frustrated Gen-Xers everywhere, the band has announced a slew of additional tour dates today, including a stop at the Marcus Amphitheater on Tuesday, July 2. "We can't wait to come to your city and give you the Package!" NKOTB singer Donnie Wahlberg said in an actual statement.

Tickets go on sale Saturday, Feb. 23 at 11 a.m. Ticket price information is not yet available.