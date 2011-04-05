New Release Wrap-Up: Decibully

Local fixtures Decibully signed off this weekend with a ­blow-out farewell show at the Cactus Club. For those who weren't able to make it, a recording of that show is posted here, but the bigger Decibully news is that today the band rush-released its final album, posting it online for free streaming and pay-what-you-like download. The self-titled album is a departure for the band, doing away with the multi-tracking and studio trickery that have marked most of their recordings in favor of a direct, live-in-studio sound. The bluesiest and most riff-heavy of the band's albums, it's a striking final statement.

The other big local release this week, of course, is Human Hearts, Maritime's fourth album and their first for Dangerbird Records. It's temporarily streaming online here.

Also this week:

Kinks legend Ray Davies gets a little help from his pals and fans including Bruce Springsteen, Alex Chilton and Spoon on See My Friends.

Daft Punk's Tron Legacy soundtrack gets a dance-friendly makeover on Tron Legacy Reconfigured.

Singer Alison Mosshart returns to her band The Kills after two albums with the Dead Weather for the garage-rock group's new Blood Pressures.

And The Raveonettes release their self-produced fifth album, Raven in the Game.

