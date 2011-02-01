New Release Wrap-Up: Not Much to See Here

­­­­Unless you're into George Michael reissues or Le Tigre side projects, it's a mostly inconsequential week for new album releases, so to be honest, I haven't heard any of the following new albumsthough what I have heard of the new Go! Team record, Rolling Blackouts, has been quite fun, especially the Best Coast collaboration "Buy Nothing Day."

Anyway, here's what's new this week:

* The Civil Wars - Barton Hollow

* Junk Culture - Summer Friends

* The Dirtbombs - Party Store

* The Go! Team - Rolling Blackouts

* Tommy Guerrero - Lifeboats And Follies

* Ricky Martin - Musica Alma Sexo

* Men - Talk About Body

* George Michael - Faith [Remastered]

* Red - Until We Have Faces

* Todd Snider - The Storyteller [Live]

* Twitch The Ripper - Bodiless