New Release Wrap-Up: Not Much to See Here

Unless you're into George Michael reissues or Le Tigre side projects, it's a mostly inconsequential week for new album releases, so to be honest, I haven't heard any of the following new albumsthough what I have heard of the new Go! Team record, Rolling Blackouts, has been quite fun, especially the Best Coast collaboration "Buy Nothing Day."
Anyway, here's what's new this week:
* The Civil Wars - Barton Hollow
* Junk Culture - Summer Friends
* The Dirtbombs - Party Store
* The Go! Team - Rolling Blackouts
* Tommy Guerrero - Lifeboats And Follies
* Ricky Martin - Musica Alma Sexo
* Men - Talk About Body
* George Michael - Faith [Remastered]
* Red - Until We Have Faces
* Todd Snider - The Storyteller [Live]
* Twitch The Ripper - Bodiless