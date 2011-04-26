New Release Wrap-Up: R.I.P. Poly Styrene

Punk music lost one of its most original voices yesterday when Marianne Elliott-Said, better known as Poly Styrene, the singer for the band X-Ray Spex, succumbed to cancer at age 53, one day before the American release of her first full length solo album in 30 years, Generation Indigo. X-Ray Spex shared the concerns of the other punk bands at the time, ruminating on themes of injustice and rebellion between the occasional song about teen hormones, but more so than their peers they also offered a running commentary on punk itself, making the case for the genre's individualism through songs like "Identity" and "I Am a Poser." With her big voice, ebullient stage presence and iconic fashion sense (she favored a bright and sexy go-go-girl-gone-bad look), Styrene was one of the prime inspirations for the early-'90s riot grrrl movement. What strikes the most about Generation Indigo is how youthful Styrene sounds—after all these years, she somehow comes across as even younger than the singers she inspired. Over a blend of punk-reggae shuffles and modernized electro-pop, she's still singing about dumb crushes and eccentric fashion with the same huge grin on her face she's always had. Generation Indigo does real justice to her legacy, presenting Styrene as she should be remembered: irrepressible and ageless.

