A New Third Ward Music Lounge, Anthony's on Jefferson, Opens This Weekend

A new music lounge will open in the Third Ward this weekend. Anthony's on Jefferson, located in the former Hilo Martini Lounge space at 185 N. Jefferson, will host an opening celebration Saturday night beginning at 6 p.m. and featuring music from Big O and the Night Owls, a free appetizer buffet and champagne. Co-owner Rich D'Acquisto describes, a former Nashville session drummer, describes the lounge in a press release as a quieter music destination, "a place that isn't too loud or crazy." The bar will offer a menu of music-themed cocktails.

Anthony's on Jefferson will be open Tuesday through Sunday, with live music Friday and Saturday nights. D'Acquisto hopes to eventually expand the live-music lineup to six nights a week.