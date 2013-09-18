Paul Cebar Tomorrow Sound Opens UWM's 2013 MKE Unplugged Series

×

Sept. 19 - Paul Cebar Tomorrow Sound

Opening Act: Mike Fredrickson

To be broadcast live by series sponsor WMSE 91.7FM



Oct. 17 - Buffalo Gospel

Opening Act: The Grasping at Straws



Nov. 21 - Vic and Gab

Opening Act: Mike Van Toll



Feb. 20 - To be announced



Mar. 27 - Mike Mangione and the Union



Apr. 19 - (at Kenilworth Open Studios, 11am-1pm): To be announced



May. 1 - To be announced

Later this fall, Milwaukee music ambassador Paul Cebar will mark the release of his latest album with his band Tomorrow Sound,, at a release show at the Turner Hall Ballroom. Ahead of that Nov. 7 performance, though, you can catch the band for free, when they kick off UWM's returning MKE Unplugged series on Thursday, Sept. 19.The schedule for the series' 2013-2014 season is posted below. Most shows begin at 8 p.m. (7:30 p.m. if there's an opener), and all are free and open to the public. WMSE will be on hand for Cebar's season opening-performance, broadcasting it live. Sprecher Brewery beer and soda will be available for purchase at each show.