Pavement to Play Chicago's Pitchfork Music Festival?

The vast majority of venues will be far larger than any [Pavement] used to play, but none are expected to be in Louisville. Chicago's Pitchfork Festival will likely be the closest; the only non-festival U.S. dates announced so far are the late September shows in Central Park. “As soon as you push us over 2,000, we're lost, and as far as I can see, less than 5 percent of our shows next year will be under 2,000,” Nastanovich said. “So it's going to be pretty humiliating.”

Looks like Pavement fans hoping to catch one of the band's reunion concerts might not have to travel as far as New York or Europe. As Matt from You Ain't No Picasso notes, Pavement drummer Bob Nastanovich seems to have confirmed to his hometown paper in Louisville that the band is playing the Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago. The Louisville Courier-Journal writes

It's looking like Pavement could be a mainstay of the 2010 summer festival circuit. They're also playing Sasquatch and are rumored to headline Coachella.



UPDATE: The publicist for the Pitchfork Music Festival e-mailed me to stress that nothing is confirmed. "At this moment we can only acknowledge our propose dates of July 16-18, 2010," she wrote. "We are still working on the important details of ticket price, on sale date and, of course, line up."