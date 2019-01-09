Phish Will Do Three Nights at Alpine Valley in July

Photo credit: Brantley Gutierrez
After a couple of bumpy years—including a 2017 when the venue didn't book any shows at all—Alpine Valley has been bringing back some old favorites lately. Last week the venue announced that Jimmy Buffett will return to the amphitheater for the first time since 2016, and now the venue has revealed an even bigger get: the flagship jam band Phish will spent three nights there this summer, from July 12-14.
It'll be the band's first time playing Alpine Valley since 2015.
Ticket information is available on the band's website, which lists tickets at $45-$90:
Tickets will go on sale to the public on Saturday, January 26th, 2019 at 10:00AM CT. Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/07005627D89A5AAA or charge by phone at 800-745-3000. If tickets are still available, they may be purchased at the Alpine Valley Music Theatre box office (On show days only). In an effort to get tickets into the hands of fans and not bots, for the first two hours of the onsale a selection of the best tickets will be available for those who have received codes via Verified Fan. Fans who wish to be eligible to purchase must register and receive a verification code via text. Registration closes Wednesday, January 23rd at 11:59pm eastern. Fans can learn more and register here: https://verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/phish.