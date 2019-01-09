Phish Will Do Three Nights at Alpine Valley in July

× Expand Photo credit: Brantley Gutierrez

After a couple of bumpy years—including a 2017 when the venue didn't book any shows at all—Alpine Valley has been bringing back some old favorites lately. Last week the venue announced that Jimmy Buffett will return to the amphitheater for the first time since 2016, and now the venue has revealed an even bigger get: the flagship jam band Phish will spent three nights there this summer, from July 12-14.

It'll be the band's first time playing Alpine Valley since 2015.

Ticket information is available on the band's website, which lists tickets at $45-$90: