PrideFest Announces 2018 Headliners The B-52s, Daya and Jussie Smollett

PrideFest has announced its 2018 headliners. Pop singer Daya, who won a Grammy for her collaboration with The Chainsmokers "Don't Let Me Down," will headline the LGBT festival's Miller Lite Main Stage on Friday, June 8.

Then, on Saturday, June 9, the festival will welcome actor and musician Jussie Smollett, who stars as Jamal Lyon on the Fox hit drama "Empire." Though he's best known for playing a fictional musician, he just released an album of his own this month called Sum of My Music. In 2016 he also received an NAACP image award.

And then the festival closes on Sunday, June 10 with a headliner that's been on PrideFest's wish list for quite a while: legendary party rocker The B-52s.

The festival also announced that for the first time it will host a kickoff party this year on Thursday, June 7 at the Dance Pavilion stage only. It's sponsored by the Aids Resource Center of Wisconsin and Energy 106.9 and will feature the DJ trio Cash Cash in addition to a lineup of DJs, Drag performers and dancers. Admission for that event is $10.