Promise Rings and the MTV VMAs

Like most people of legal drinking age (or, for that matter, without cable), I didn't watch the MTV Video Music Awards last night. I have, however, been captivated by the post-morts on the show. By most accounts there were few showstopping moments, and little-known host Russell Brand has so far received mostly awful reviews, with most of the coverage focusing on his back and forth with Jordin Sparks.

After Brand persistently teased the Jonas Brothers about their signature promise rings, Sparks fired back humorlessly, "I just have one thing to say about promise rings. It's not bad to wear a promise ring, because not everybody, guy or girl, wants to be a slut." Brand, in a show of timidity a stronger comedian would have avoided, offered an uncomfortable apology.

It's hard to fault Sparks for her values, but her insinuation that people who don't wear promise rings are sluts is far more offensive than the light-hearted ribbing Brand was giving the Jonas Brothers.

And also let's remember that pop stars claiming to be virgins are about as trustable as politicans claiming to be faithful to their spouses—anybody remember Britney Spears?