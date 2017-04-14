Radio Milwaukee is Launching a 24-Hour, All-Milwaukee HD2 Radio Broadcast

Since its first broadcasts 10 years ago, Radio Milwaukee has made Milwaukee music an integral part of its playlists, pledging to play at least one song from a local artist an hour. That's peanuts compared to what the station's new spin-off HD2 radio channel and streaming station will be playing, however. On June 20, the station will announce a 24-hour broadcast called 414Music.fm, which will play Milwaukee music old and new around the clock. The station revealed the new channel on the air today at 4:14, in conjunction with Milwaukee Day (April 14, or 4-14).

For local artists a little sore about never having cracked Radio Milwaukee's playlist (you know who you are), this could be your chance to score some airplay. The station has put out an open call for submissions.

“We’re launching something that the city has never had before—a 100% Milwaukee music service that will connect Milwaukee music to listeners anywhere and everywhere,” program manager Jordan Lee said in a statement. “We want Milwaukee musicians, past and present, to submit their music now. This is your city, your scene, and we need your help.”

All-Milwaukee music will be broadcast and streamed around the clock on “414Music.fm,” a new HD2 radio channel and stream that 88Nine Radio Milwaukee (WYMS 88.9-FM) will launch June 20, the station announced Friday.

According to the station's press release, "414Music.fm will be simulcast on 88Nine’s HD2 frequency, online at www.414Music.fm and on the station’s app. Milwaukee musicians are encouraged to visit the station’s new website, www.414Music.fm, to upload their music for consideration."

It's a welcome use of the station's HD2 signal. Those extra airwaves are generally pretty underused in this market, but if you've got an older car stereo system that doesn't get HD radio, this might be a good excuse to upgrade.