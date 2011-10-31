Record Store Day Does Black Friday

Black Friday is the busiest shopping day of the year, at least for the big-box retailers with the resources to offer flat-screens TVs and Blu Ray players at loss-leading prices; the day is less of a boon for smaller, independent retailers. This year independent record stores are giving music lovers a little extra incentive to shop local with a Black Friday Record Store Day promotion. On Nov. 25, dozens of prominent artists will release limited edition records, singles and box sets, including Ryan Adams, Iron & Wine, Fear, Justin Townes Earle, Type O Negative, Pete Townshend, The Misfits, Phish and Wilco.

"Our goal is to remind folks that locally owned, independent record stores, like those that are listed on the site, are a GREAT place to celebrate the holidays, do a little gift-shopping (for yourself or others), support your community, and maybe pick up something really special," the organizers write on the Record Store Day website. "And really, that applies all year-round."

The complete list of Black Friday Record Store Day releases is posted here.