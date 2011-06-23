Registration Begins for Yellow Phone Music Conference

Registration is now open for Milwaukee's first Yellow Phone Music Conference, which will run from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2 this fall. According to its website, "Yellow Phone is a more focused version of larger conferences which seem to have become less accessible to up-and-coming talent and new industry professionals. The priorities of those conferences have been redirected toward launching signed acts instead of showcasing undiscovered talent. Yellow Phone, on the other hand, is focused on the unsigned artists."

The panel schedule and showcase lineup has not been announced yet, but some of the panelists have. The roster will include Milwaukee native and Dangerbird Records founder Jeff Castalez, booking agent Tom Windish, music-industry lawyer Ken Abdo, licensing expert Bonny Dolan and band manager Lucas Keller.

Early-bird registration through July 31 is $99. That fee then raises to $149 until Aug. 31, after which badges are $199.