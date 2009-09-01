See, It's Funny Because It's Michael McDonald

Part of Grizzly Bear's appeal has been their ability to transcend the stigma of of the hipper than thou, ironic New York band. The band's music, particularly this year's amazing Veckatimest, has always seemed too pure, too comprehensive in its appreciation of forgotten American music forms, to be anything but genuine.

I suspect that for many, though, that news of the band's collaboration with ironically beloved yacht rock schlockmeister Michael McDonald confirmed what a lot of skeptical Grizzly Bear listeners have long suspected: Underneath their straight faces, the band really is laughing at you.