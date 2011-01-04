Sharon Van Etten To Play a Free Show at the Pabst

When Brooklyn songwriter Sharon Van Etten last played Milwaukee a year ago she was greeted by a modest audience at the Cactus Club, but she'll be playing for a much larger audience when she returns this April. She'll be headlining a free show at the Pabst Theater on Thursday, April 7, the venue announced this morning.

The show follows something of a breakout year for Van Etten, who garnered widespread acclaim for her sophomore album Epic, a fantastic disc that fleshed out the hardened folk of her debut album with rootsier, full-band arrangements. For as much as I've gushed plenty about that albumit neared the top of my favorite albums of the year listVan Etten is even better in concert than she is on record, a visceral performer with uncanny control over her voice, and easily one of the most effective songwriters I've ever seen in concert. This show is not to be missed.