Shle Berry Raps From The Heart on Her "Parallels" EP

Over the last couple of years Shle Berry has emerged as one of the most distinctive voices in the city’s hip-hop scene, a love-struck lothario who croons her heart out on every track. While her early projects had a scrappy, DIY charm, her recent material has been far more polished, a trend that continues on her new EP Parallels, which features some of her most posh production yet, including beats from some of the Milwaukee rap scene’s heavy hitters. From its inspirational opener “Shoot Me Down,” featuring a woozy Renz Young beat, Berry flaunts her range, spitting lascivious bars on the Mike Regal-produced “Sugar Free” and dolling out some modernist neo-soul on the Canis Major-produced “Favorite.”

Berry plays an EP release show Thursday, Oct. 11, at Cactus Club, joined on the bill by DJ Alpine, Yogie B & Keez, Nile and Genesis Renji. The show starts at 9 p.m.

You can stream Parallels below.