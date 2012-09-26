Stream Ghost of James' Debut Full Length, "Disappear"

As Ghost of James, Wisconsin songwriter Paul Smirl plays pretty, vaguely tortured folk-rock, but not quite the kind of pretty, vaguely tortured folk-rock that the state is known for. Smirl’s rustic tunes are cut from a heavier swath of flannel than those of Justin Vernon and his peers, and his arrangements are less indebted to arty indie-rock conventions than the grungy gravity of ’90s alternative rock—think Neil Young by way of Mark Lanegan, or even Alice in Chains’ doleful unplugged work. In a husky voice somewhere between Bob Mould and Damien Jurado, Smirl meditates on themes of transition on Ghost of James’ first full length, Disappear , which he posted to Bandcamp late last month.

Smirl hasn’t done much to promote the album yet—blame the timing of its release; it came out just days before he moved to Chicago for college—but he plans on playing shows with a four-piece lineup of the band early next year, when he hopes to give Disappear a physical release. Until then, you can stream the record below.