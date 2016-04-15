Stream Paladino's Bluegrassy EP "Bellows"

Though it’s never been known for the genre, Milwaukee has always hosted bluegrass in all of its many forms, from purist, string-band bluegrass, to rowdy, punked-out bluegrass and jammy, Deadhead-minded bluegrass. It shows how versatile the genre is that the Milwaukee quintet Paladino doesn’t slot cleanly into any of those camps. Instead, on their new EP Bellows , the group uses the precise, technically minded bluegrass-pop of Chris Thile as a starting point and branches off from there. With three songwriters in the group, they cover a lot of ground, leaping from a summery, heartland pop tune like “Mint Condition” to the wild, tumultuous “When Two Black Holes Collide,” which imagines what Queen might have sounded like if they were an acoustic act with a mandolin.

You can stream the album at Paladino’s website and below ahead of an album release show at Club Garibaldi in Saturday, April 16 at 9 p.m. with opener Shelly Schauer. (And no, it isn’t lost on us that a band one character away from being named Palamino will be playing their release show at the bar directly across the street from the Palamino.)