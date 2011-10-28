Summerfest Announces its First 2012 Marcus Amphitheater Headliner

Summerfest has announced its first Marcus Amphitheater headliner for next year\'s festival: The Nashville country trio Lady Antebellum, which emerged one of the genre\'s biggest crossover acts with its 2009 hit "Need You Now." Last month the group released its third album, Own The Night, which was greeted with the highest first-week sales of any country act this year. They\'ll be touring behind that album through next summer, supported on their June 30 Milwaukee date by Darius Rucker and Thompson Square.

Tickets go on sale Saturday, Nov. 12 at 10 a.m. at the Marcus Amphitheater box office and through Ticketmaster.