Summerfest Announces Rock Stage Headliners

Summerfest announced the schedule for its Rock Stage with Miller Lite yesterday and, well, it is what it is:

June 29           Saving Abel 10 p.m.

June 30           Blackberry Smoke 8 p.m.

                       Jackyl 10 p.m.

July 1              Civil Twilight 8 p.m.

                       Red Jumpsuit Apparatus 10 p.m.

July 2              Hinder 10 p.m.

July 3              Urge Overkill 8 p.m.

                       Fuel 10 p.m.

July 5              My Darkest Days 10 p.m.

July 6              Sick Puppies 10 p.m.

July 7              Pop Evil 8 p.m.

                       Finger 11 10 p.m.

July 8              Sevendust 10 p.m.

July 9              Buckcherry 10 p.m.

July 10            Ten Years 8 p.m.

                       Hollywood Undead 10 p.m.