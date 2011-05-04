Summerfest Announces Rock Stage Headliners

Summerfest announced the schedule for its Rock Stage with Miller Lite yesterday and, well, it is what it is:

June 29 Saving Abel 10 p.m.

June 30 Blackberry Smoke 8 p.m.

Jackyl 10 p.m.

July 1 Civil Twilight 8 p.m.

Red Jumpsuit Apparatus 10 p.m.

July 2 Hinder 10 p.m.

July 3 Urge Overkill 8 p.m.

Fuel 10 p.m.

July 5 My Darkest Days 10 p.m.

July 6 Sick Puppies 10 p.m.

July 7 Pop Evil 8 p.m.

Finger 11 10 p.m.

July 8 Sevendust 10 p.m.

July 9 Buckcherry 10 p.m.

July 10 Ten Years 8 p.m.

Hollywood Undead 10 p.m.