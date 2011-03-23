Summerfest Begins Ticket Giveaways with "American Idol" Viewing Party

Summerfest has pledged to be even more aggressive than usual with ticket giveaways this year, announcing earlier this month plans to give out 100,000 tickets, including 44,000 "commemorative opening day tickets" to mark the event's new Wednesday start date on June 29. The first of those opening day tickets will be given away tonight at a free "American Idol" viewing party in support of Milwaukee contestant Naima Adedapo at the Marcus Majestic Cinema in Brookfield.

The event will be limited to 200 people and begins at 6 p.m. in the venue's CineDine Theater and the adjacent Take5 lounge. Tickets will be distributed at 8 p.m.