Summerfest is Getting a New Amphitheater and a Name Change

Summerfest promised some big news today, and it wasn’t exaggerating. Today the festival announced a new naming-rights partnershipwith American Family Insurance, so for the next decade at least the festival will be technically known asSummerfest Presented by American Family Insurance (we’re guessing most peoplewill just call it Summerfest anyway).



The bigger news, though, are some renovations that include a new MarcusAmphitheater, to be known as the American Family Insurance Amphitheater. Accordingto a press release, “Amenities in the new complex will include enhancedproduction space, additional restaurant options, new restroom facilities andnew hospitality areas.”



The new amphitheater will be built in the same space as the current MarcusAmphitheater, Summerfest’s Sara McGuire tells the Shepherd. Construction will tentativelystart in 2019, after that year’s festival, and be finished in time for the2020.



Beyond that, a lot is still in the air. A rendering the festival included forthe new amphitheater may or may not be a good representation of how the finalstructure will actually look. “It’s definitely still in the conceptual stage,”McGuire says. “In terms of any solid plans, we don’t have those yet at thispoint, but I do know that we intend on keeping the seating at 20,000 [23,000according to the press release], which is where we have it now, and reallyfocusing on the guest experience.



Presumably the new amphitheater will look a little less like a concrete blockthan the current one, which is very good news. The festival also revealedrenderings for a new north entrance gate.







Summerfest’s complete press release is below.