Summerfest Announces 2019 Headliners

by

Every year the talent bookers at Summerfest at tasked with one of the most difficult challenges in the business: Book an enormous, 11-day lineup for the largest music festival in the world. The festival revealed its grounds stage headliners for 2019 this morning, and here's what they came up with.

On the rap end, there's The Roots, Ludacris, Atmosphere and T-Pain—all returning after recent years—as well as Vic Mensa, recent breakout star A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and DIY favorite Lizzo. On the indie-rock and alternative end there's The National, Guided by Voices, First Aid Kit, The Head and the Heart, Jimmy Eat World, Courtney Barnett and CHRVRCHES. Chicago, Styx and Foreigner highlight the classic-rock headliners, while Steve Earle and singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile, who's coming off of a huge Grammy night, hold things down on the roots-rock end.

Other names include Chaka Kahn, Jesus Jones, Andrew W.K. Steve Aoki, Jason Mraz, Rodrigo y Gabriela, Dashboard Confessional, The Chris Robinson Brotherhood and Andy Samberg's comedy group Lonely Island.

The complete announced lineup is below.

Brandie Carlile

Cole Swindell

The Head and the Heart

The Lonely Island

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

The National

Steve Aoki

Chicago

Jason Mraz

Brothers Osborne

WALK THE MOON

Young the Giant

Foreigner

Third Eye Blind

Jimmy Eat World

Lizzo

X Ambassadors

3 Doors Down

CHVRCHES

Big Gigantic

Sublime with Rome

Courtney Barnett

Quinn XCII

First Aid Kit

Atmosphere

T-Pain

Vic Mensa

Taking Back Sunday

Rodrigo y Gabriela

Dashboard Confessional

Judah & the Lion

Catfish and the Bottlemen

Chaka Khan

Styx

Loverboy

Frenship

Chris Janson

Elle King

Gryffin

Dispatch

Skillet

Chase Rice

SWITCHFOOT

August Burns Red

St. Paul & the Broken Bones

Hanson

LANCO

Daya

Chelsea Cutler

lovelytheband

Chris Robinson Brotherhood

Semisonic

COIN

La Sonora Ponceña

The Roots

Matoma

Neon Trees

Bone Thugs-n-Harmony

Lake Street Dive

Ludacris

Los Lonely Boys

Jimmie Allen

Lindsay Ell

MAX

YUNGBLUD

Collective Soul

Two Friends

Chris Lane

Jordan Davis

Matisyahu

SOJA

Riley Green

Dylan Scott

Steve Earle & The Dukes

Dark Star Orchestra

Brother Ali

Donna Missal

Robert Randolph & The Family Band

VOILÀ

Lauren Alaina

YUNGBLUD

Silverstein

Guided By Voices

Jesus Jones

38 Special

Dumpstaphunk

X

Nora Collins

Ozomatli

Mitchell Tenpenny

10,000 Maniacs

Foghat

Andrew W.K.

Cory Wong

Common Kings

Reverend Horton Heat

The Spinners

Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio

GGOOLLDD

Royal Tusk

Sa-Roc

Silent Planet

Brandy Clark

Aaron Lee Tasjan

SHAED

Allman Betts Band

The Suffers

The Association

Weathers

Hawthorne Heights

Sego

Juice

Big Head Todd and the Monsters

flora cash

Carousel Kings

HARDY

Nikki Jean

Otis Taylor and the Psychedelic Banjo Posse

Oxymorrons

Trea Landon

DJ Keezy

DJ Abilities

Matt Hoyles

Sweet Crude

Leonid & Friends

The Lioness

deM atlaS

Tenille Arts

Trap Manny

Evidence

The Beths

Black Pumas

Adia Victoria

That's on top of the American Family Insurance Amphitheaters the festival has previously announced:

Thomas Rhett with Dustin Lynch and Russell Dickerson, June 26

The Outlaw Music Festival featuring Willie Nelson & Family, Phil Lesh & Friends, The Avett Brothers, Counting Crows, Alison Krauss, Dawes, and Trapper Schoepp, June 27

Jason Aldean with Kane Brown and Carly Pearce, June 28 • Bon Iver with Lord Huron and Julien Baker, June 29

Zac Brown Band with Drake White, June 30

Lionel Richie with Michael McDonald, July 2

Jennifer Lopez, July 3

The Killers with Death Cab for Cutie, July 5

Billie Eilish, July 6

Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, and ScHoolboy Q, July 7.

Summerfest runs from Wednesday, June 26 5o Sunday, July 7, with a day off on Monday, July 1.