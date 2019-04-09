Summerfest Announces 2019 Headliners

Every year the talent bookers at Summerfest at tasked with one of the most difficult challenges in the business: Book an enormous, 11-day lineup for the largest music festival in the world. The festival revealed its grounds stage headliners for 2019 this morning, and here's what they came up with.

On the rap end, there's The Roots, Ludacris, Atmosphere and T-Pain—all returning after recent years—as well as Vic Mensa, recent breakout star A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and DIY favorite Lizzo. On the indie-rock and alternative end there's The National, Guided by Voices, First Aid Kit, The Head and the Heart, Jimmy Eat World, Courtney Barnett and CHRVRCHES. Chicago, Styx and Foreigner highlight the classic-rock headliners, while Steve Earle and singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile, who's coming off of a huge Grammy night, hold things down on the roots-rock end.

Other names include Chaka Kahn, Jesus Jones, Andrew W.K. Steve Aoki, Jason Mraz, Rodrigo y Gabriela, Dashboard Confessional, The Chris Robinson Brotherhood and Andy Samberg's comedy group Lonely Island.

The complete announced lineup is below.

Brandie Carlile Cole Swindell The Head and the Heart The Lonely Island A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie The National Steve Aoki Chicago Jason Mraz Brothers Osborne WALK THE MOON Young the Giant Foreigner Third Eye Blind Jimmy Eat World Lizzo X Ambassadors 3 Doors Down CHVRCHES Big Gigantic Sublime with Rome Courtney Barnett Quinn XCII First Aid Kit Atmosphere T-Pain Vic Mensa Taking Back Sunday Rodrigo y Gabriela Dashboard Confessional Judah & the Lion Catfish and the Bottlemen Chaka Khan Styx Loverboy Frenship Chris Janson Elle King Gryffin Dispatch Skillet Chase Rice SWITCHFOOT August Burns Red St. Paul & the Broken Bones Hanson LANCO Daya Chelsea Cutler lovelytheband Chris Robinson Brotherhood Semisonic COIN La Sonora Ponceña The Roots Matoma Neon Trees Bone Thugs-n-Harmony Lake Street Dive Ludacris Los Lonely Boys Jimmie Allen Lindsay Ell MAX YUNGBLUD Collective Soul Two Friends Chris Lane Jordan Davis Matisyahu SOJA Riley Green Dylan Scott Steve Earle & The Dukes Dark Star Orchestra Brother Ali Donna Missal Robert Randolph & The Family Band VOILÀ Lauren Alaina YUNGBLUD Silverstein Guided By Voices Jesus Jones 38 Special Dumpstaphunk X Nora Collins Ozomatli Mitchell Tenpenny 10,000 Maniacs Foghat Andrew W.K. Cory Wong Common Kings Reverend Horton Heat The Spinners Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio GGOOLLDD Royal Tusk Sa-Roc Silent Planet Brandy Clark Aaron Lee Tasjan SHAED Allman Betts Band The Suffers The Association Weathers Hawthorne Heights Sego Juice Big Head Todd and the Monsters flora cash Carousel Kings HARDY Nikki Jean Otis Taylor and the Psychedelic Banjo Posse Oxymorrons Trea Landon DJ Keezy DJ Abilities Matt Hoyles Sweet Crude Leonid & Friends The Lioness deM atlaS Tenille Arts Trap Manny Evidence The Beths Black Pumas Adia Victoria

That's on top of the American Family Insurance Amphitheaters the festival has previously announced:

Thomas Rhett with Dustin Lynch and Russell Dickerson, June 26 The Outlaw Music Festival featuring Willie Nelson & Family, Phil Lesh & Friends, The Avett Brothers, Counting Crows, Alison Krauss, Dawes, and Trapper Schoepp, June 27 Jason Aldean with Kane Brown and Carly Pearce, June 28 • Bon Iver with Lord Huron and Julien Baker, June 29 Zac Brown Band with Drake White, June 30 Lionel Richie with Michael McDonald, July 2 Jennifer Lopez, July 3 The Killers with Death Cab for Cutie, July 5 Billie Eilish, July 6 Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, and ScHoolboy Q, July 7.

Summerfest runs from Wednesday, June 26 5o Sunday, July 7, with a day off on Monday, July 1.