Summerfest Announces 2019 Headliners

Every year the talent bookers at Summerfest at tasked with one of the most difficult challenges in the business: Book an enormous, 11-day lineup for the largest music festival in the world. The festival revealed its grounds stage headliners for 2019 this morning, and here's what they came up with.
On the rap end, there's The Roots, Ludacris, Atmosphere and T-Pain—all returning after recent years—as well as Vic Mensa, recent breakout star A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and DIY favorite Lizzo. On the indie-rock and alternative end there's The National, Guided by Voices, First Aid Kit, The Head and the Heart, Jimmy Eat World, Courtney Barnett and CHRVRCHES. Chicago, Styx and Foreigner highlight the classic-rock headliners, while Steve Earle and singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile, who's coming off of a huge Grammy night, hold things down on the roots-rock end.
Other names include Chaka Kahn, Jesus Jones, Andrew W.K. Steve Aoki, Jason Mraz, Rodrigo y Gabriela, Dashboard Confessional, The Chris Robinson Brotherhood and Andy Samberg's comedy group Lonely Island.
The complete announced lineup is below.
Brandie Carlile
Cole Swindell
The Head and the Heart
The Lonely Island
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie
The National
Steve Aoki
Chicago
Jason Mraz
Brothers Osborne
WALK THE MOON
Young the Giant
Foreigner
Third Eye Blind
Jimmy Eat World
Lizzo
X Ambassadors
3 Doors Down
CHVRCHES
Big Gigantic
Sublime with Rome
Courtney Barnett
Quinn XCII
First Aid Kit
Atmosphere
T-Pain
Vic Mensa
Taking Back Sunday
Rodrigo y Gabriela
Dashboard Confessional
Judah & the Lion
Catfish and the Bottlemen
Chaka Khan
Styx
Loverboy
Frenship
Chris Janson
Elle King
Gryffin
Dispatch
Skillet
Chase Rice
SWITCHFOOT
August Burns Red
St. Paul & the Broken Bones
Hanson
LANCO
Daya
Chelsea Cutler
lovelytheband
Chris Robinson Brotherhood
Semisonic
COIN
La Sonora Ponceña
The Roots
Matoma
Neon Trees
Bone Thugs-n-Harmony
Lake Street Dive
Ludacris
Los Lonely Boys
Jimmie Allen
Lindsay Ell
MAX
YUNGBLUD
Collective Soul
Two Friends
Chris Lane
Jordan Davis
Matisyahu
SOJA
Riley Green
Dylan Scott
Steve Earle & The Dukes
Dark Star Orchestra
Brother Ali
Donna Missal
Robert Randolph & The Family Band
VOILÀ
Lauren Alaina
YUNGBLUD
Silverstein
Guided By Voices
Jesus Jones
38 Special
Dumpstaphunk
X
Nora Collins
Ozomatli
Mitchell Tenpenny
10,000 Maniacs
Foghat
Andrew W.K.
Cory Wong
Common Kings
Reverend Horton Heat
The Spinners
Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio
GGOOLLDD
Royal Tusk
Sa-Roc
Silent Planet
Brandy Clark
Aaron Lee Tasjan
SHAED
Allman Betts Band
The Suffers
The Association
Weathers
Hawthorne Heights
Sego
Juice
Big Head Todd and the Monsters
flora cash
Carousel Kings
HARDY
Nikki Jean
Otis Taylor and the Psychedelic Banjo Posse
Oxymorrons
Trea Landon
DJ Keezy
DJ Abilities
Matt Hoyles
Sweet Crude
Leonid & Friends
The Lioness
deM atlaS
Tenille Arts
Trap Manny
Evidence
The Beths
Black Pumas
Adia Victoria
That's on top of the American Family Insurance Amphitheaters the festival has previously announced:
Thomas Rhett with Dustin Lynch and Russell Dickerson, June 26
The Outlaw Music Festival featuring Willie Nelson & Family, Phil Lesh & Friends, The Avett Brothers, Counting Crows, Alison Krauss, Dawes, and Trapper Schoepp, June 27
Jason Aldean with Kane Brown and Carly Pearce, June 28 • Bon Iver with Lord Huron and Julien Baker, June 29
Zac Brown Band with Drake White, June 30
Lionel Richie with Michael McDonald, July 2
Jennifer Lopez, July 3
The Killers with Death Cab for Cutie, July 5
Billie Eilish, July 6
Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, and ScHoolboy Q, July 7.
Summerfest runs from Wednesday, June 26 5o Sunday, July 7, with a day off on Monday, July 1.