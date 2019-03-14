The Black Keys Will Play the Fiserv Forum With Modest Mouse

The Black Keys have been laying low for the last few years, as members Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney have bounced from one side project to another. But the hiatus is over now: Yesterday the blues-rock group released its first single since 2014's Turn Blue, a T. Rex-y rocker called "Lo/Hi," and today they announced their first tour in four years, which will stop at Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum on Oct. 4.

They'll be joined on the tour by Modest Mouse, whose last album Strangers To Ourselves came out in 2015, as well as singer Jessy Wilson on this stretch of the tour.

Here's the ticket information:

Tickets for the tour go on sale to the general public on 3/22 at 10 AM local time. Fans who register for Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform have access to purchase pre-sale tickets on 3/19 at 10 AM. Citi cardmembers will also have access to purchase pre-sale tickets from 3/19 at 11 AM until 3/21 at 10 PM.

You can stream "Lo/Hi" below.