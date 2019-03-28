This Week on The Disclaimer: Milwaukee Drivers Are Dangerous

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat show with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild and me, we're talking pedestrian safety. The city recently commissioned a massive study on how to make the streets safer for pedestrians, but will those recommendations make a difference? And what will it take to stop Milwaukee drivers from flooring the gas every time they see a pedestrian at a crosswalk? Can it even be done? Then we turn our attention to Boswell Books, which turns 10 this month, and talk about a mixed bag of news about the city's summer ethnic festivals.

You can stream the episode below, and subscribe to The Disclaimer on iTunes.