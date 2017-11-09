This Week on The Disclaimer: All Things Vinyl with Vinyl Emergency's Jim Hanke

Few things make diehard music fans light up more than discussing and reminiscing about vinyl, and few people understand that better than Milwaukee's Jim Hanke, the host of the podcast Vinyl Emergency, where guests like Rosanne Cash, Matthew Sweet and Victor DeLorenzo have dug into all things record-related. This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild and I, we chat with Hanke about his show, trends in vinyl (including a Black Friday installment of Record Store Day with some truly dubious offerings), and his fundraiser for hurricane relief. In the process, we all get very excited about a Pele reissue. It's a fun, often very geeky conversation.

You can stream it below, and catch up on past episodes of The Disclaimer on iTunes.