This Week on The Disclaimer: Breaking Down the 2018 Oscar Nominations

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat show with host Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild and I, we're joined by Tiny Film Invasion movie expert Blyth Meier, who helps us make some sense of this year's Oscar nominations. She makes the case that we really, really ought to see Call Me By Your Name, while the rest of us try to convince her she really ought to see Get Out, even though she doesn't like horror films. We also go deep on Lady Bird, The Shape of Water and Phantom Thread, as well as Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, a movie with so many problems we probably could do an entire podcast on it.

You can stream the episode below.