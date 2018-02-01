This Week on The Disclaimer: Controversial Grammys, and Controversial Tacos

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild and I, we're weighing in on the talk of Music Twitter: The Grammys. The awards show spurred an outpouring of hot takes by giving its highest honors this year not to Kendrick Lamar but to... Bruno Mars. Is that worth getting so worked up about? We dig into many of the year's Grammy controversies, and consider what they say about the state of music criticism in 2018. Then we turn the conversation to a controversy closer to home: Gypsy Taco, which announced its changing its name.

