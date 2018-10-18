This Week on The Disclaimer: Is Milwaukee-Style Pizza a Thing?

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild and I, we're talking about pizza. Specifically Milwaukee-style pizza, a phenomenon that may or may not really exist. Is there really a variety of pizza unique to our fair city, or is it just the creation of overzealous food writers looking to brand something that doesn't exist? We weigh the evidence. Then we turn to the drama surrounding Frank's Power Plant, the beloved Bay View live music venue that, despite early reports, hasn't actually closed. How did the bar's death get reported so widely? It's a pretty crazy story, actually. We discuss the bar's legacy and take a look at how Bay View has changed.

