This Week on The Disclaimer: Milwaukee-Type Beats

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild and I, we're taking a look at the world of "type beats," rap beats designed to mimic the style of another artist. As you'd expect, the internet is filled with Drake-type beats or Travis Scott-type beats, but with Milwaukee's rap scene blowing up right now there are also Milwaukee-type beats, so we give them a listen and discover that quite a few of them are actually pretty good. (Due to technical problems the beats sounded weird to us in the studio, but they sound right on the broadcast, so that's a relief). So if you're in the market for free, Gwapo Chapo-type beats, YouTube has you covered. Then, since it's our final episode of the year, we end the show with an appreciation for the Cactus Club, which has reinvented in some wonderful ways over the last couple of years.

You can stream the episode below and catch up with old episodes on Apple Podcasts.