This Week on The Disclaimer: Spreading the Love

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild and I, we're getting in the Valentine's Day spirit by talking about the things about Milwaukee we love. We sing the praises of the Milwaukee County Transit System, the Oak Leaf Trail, the Wisconsin Humane Society and other people and institutions (as well as a fun sandwiches), and wonder whether the city's elite will ever come gunning for that big orange sculpture on Wisconsin Avenue that Matt loves so much.

You can stream the episode below, and subscribe to The Disclaimer on iTunes.