This Week on The Disclaimer: The Best Milwaukee Albums of 2017

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild and I, we're looking back at a very busy year for local music. We compare Milwaukee Record's Best Milwaukee Albums of 2017 list with the Shepherd's list, both of which featured quite a few repeat appearances from proven favorites. Is it harder for upstarts to make their mark in a scene that's now so crowded with established talent? And, Ryan asks, why there are so few singer-songwriters on these lists.

