This Week on The Disclaimer: Weird Ways of Complaining About Snow

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild and me, we're addressing that most perennial of complaints: snow. After a brutal month of Wisconsin weather, it seems that everybody is up in arms, including some alders, who have lashed out at the city and its Department of Public Works with some unusual statements. But is the DPW really doing that bad of a job, or is it just, you know, winter—that time of the year where things are always going to be a little less convenient no matter how well funded and on-the-ball the city's snow plow operations are? Then we turn our attention toward the Oscars, which have invited more drama than usual this year. Amid all the controversy have been several failed efforts to streamline the broadcast itself, all of them shot down after an outcry from change-averse film lovers. Are these critics of change doing themselves any favors, though? Will the future of cinema really be compromised if the entire nation doesn't watch the winner for Best Cinematography give a prime-time acceptance speech?

You can stream the episode below and catch up with past episodes of The Disclaimer on iTunes.