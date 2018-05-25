This Week on The Disclaimer: Lighting the Hoan and Building Food Halls

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild and I, we're talking about two trends that Milwaukee is embracing with open arms. The first is "food halls," two of which are in the works, including one in the old Oriental Drugs location near North Avenue. So what's a food hall? Yes, it's kind of like a food court, Matt explains, but with far more interesting local options. Is this the boost that the East Side has been looking for? Then we turn our attention to the Light the Hoan campaign, which has made an impressive pitch. We talk about why the campaign's message has resonated so deeply, and whether its "show your pride for Milwaukee" messaging will ever begin to lose its potency.

